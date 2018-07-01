Close Games Make Storm Season More Entertaining For Fans & Players

Eight Games Decided By Eight Points Or Less This Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It is officially United Bowl game week for the Sioux Falls Storm who head to Des Moines on Saturday for the IFL Championship against the top seeded Iowa Barnstormers.

The fact that they’re going on the road in the role of underdog for a United Bowl shows just how different this season has been.

From 2014 through 2017 the Storm lost just four times in 60 games, and the franchise hadn’t played a road game in the postseason since 2010. Sioux Falls had so easily dominated the IFL that the lack of competition had almost made things boring.

That hasn’t been the case this season. In going 12-3, eight of their games have been decided by eight points or less. Over the last three weeks alone they registered the biggest comeback in franchise history, won in triple overtime, and then dethroned defending champion Arizona on the road in overtime by a point.

It’s made the players acknowledge what we’ve all suspected-the competition has made this season more fun!

The Storm and Barnstormers play for the IFL title on Saturday at 7:05 PM.