Early Fourth of July Celebrations at Wall Lake

Even though Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday this year, it didn’t stop people from heading out to Wall Lake Park for an early celebration. It was busy as people were drawn in by the nice weather. They were out boating, cooling off in the water and relaxing in the sand Beach goers say it was a good way to end the weekend – and get a head start celebrating independence day.

“We just thought we’d come out and enjoy the water and the sun and send some time together. It’s really fun because you get to run around In the water and just play in the sand and just float around and enjoy yourself and have an awesome time, said Stacey Carpenter.

As the 4th approaches officials want to remind everyone that it is illegal to drink and drive a boat. Also that people can not shoot off fireworks at Wall Lake Park or at any state parks.