Fireworks Used in Celebrations Beyond Independence Day

HARRISBURG, SD- There really isn’t a person who can’t help but be in awe when they see fireworks light up the sky on the 4th of July. No matter where you go to see or shop for fireworks, there is always something for everyone.

“Families are always looking for, you know the toys and novelties and things for the kids. and then you have dad who wants to come in and buy the big stuff and the boomers and the things that make noise.” All Star Fireworks in Harrisburg is one of the hot spots to shop for fireworks since it opened in 2008.

Besides Christmas, store manager Michael Hogen believes this is the best time of the year. “It’s fun because you have so many people that come in here and they love, you know the whole celebration of independence day but also the fireworks. it’s just a great time.”

From small crackers, to smoke bombs and sparkles this store has it all. But fireworks are used for more then just celebrating the 4th of July. Fireworks are the ‘it’ factor for gender reveals.

“It started a few years ago, but you know people that are gonna do the gender reveal for their baby (blue or pink) and you’re starting to see a lot of that now with fountains and a 500 gram crackers. also in confetti, you know. I’m starting to see a lot of confetti and day-time items as well,” explained Hogen.

Overall, fireworks are the universal sign for celebration. Michael Hogen reminds people to exercise safety precautions when handling fireworks or any type of explosive.

“First thing is common sense. you know its just obvious common sense don’t stand over fireworks. If you’re not sure of something that didn’t shoot, obviously hit it with some water. Don’t be looking or standing over it just in case it does go off.”