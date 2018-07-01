Klatt’s Lead Gold Into Ringneck Semifinals

Defeat Dakota Legends 4-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The final day of the Ringneck Softball Invitational turned into a very long night at Sherman Park after morning rain storms pushed games back several hours.

In the 16U division, pitcher Abbie Klatt and twin sister catcher Annie Klatt teamed up for the South Dakota Gold to shut down the Dakota Legends 4-1 in quarterfinal play on Sunday evening. The Gold would fall in the semifinals of the tournament 1-0.

