Mitchell’s Audra Rew Wins National Coach Of The Year Award

National High School Athletic Coaches Association Honors Championship Gymnastics Coach

Sioux Falls, SD-The National High School Athletic Coaches Association has named the 2018 NHSACA Coach of the Year Winners. To be considered for this award a nominee has been determined to have outstanding coaching longevity and win-loss record, championship years, awards received and service to the coaching profession and to the athletes of the State of South Dakota.

The 2018 Coach of the Year winner from South Dakota was Audra Rew of Mitchell High School Coach of the Year in Special Sports-Gymnastics. She was honored at the National Awards Banquet held at the NHSACA 53rd Annual Conference in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. This annual event is attended by athletic directors and coaches in 19 sports from throughout the United States.

Other finalists from South Dakota were: Nora Groft of Northwestern High School in the sport of volleyball, Tom McGough of Miller High School in the sport of boys’ cross country, Don Barnes of Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the sport of tennis, Steve Cogley of Aberdeen Central High School in the sport of soccer, Mark Meile of Sioux Falls Public Schools Athletic Director, Kim Nelson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School Assistant Coach of the Year in Boys’ Sports and Dan Thelen (deceased) Assistant Coach of the Year in Girls’ Sports.

Also inducted into the 2018 NHSACA Hall of Fame were Ken Ruml of Howard and Rob VanLaecken or Parkston.

-Release Courtesy South Dakota High School Coaches Association