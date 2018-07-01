SDSU Men To Host Dan Majerle-Led Grand Canyon To Open 2018-19 Season

Ex-NBA All-Star Brings WAC Contender To Brookings On November 6th

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Though it’s hard to fathom on this first day of July, college basketball season will be here sooner than you think.

Literally.

As in November 6th.

That’s when South Dakota State’s men will begin one of the most anticipated seasons in school history against a former NBA All-Star. The Jackrabbits will open their 2018-19 campaign at Frost Arena on Tuesday, November 6th against Grand Canyon University, a program led by former NBA all-star Dan Majerle.

Spending most of his 14 NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns, the man nicknamed “Thunder Dan” for his three point shooting has made a nice transition into coaching. Since taking over GCU in their first season as a Division One school five years ago, he’s gone 103-58, winning 20 or more games in each of the last three years. Majerle and GCU came within a win of the NCAA Tournament last year in their first year of eligibility, losing in the WAC Tournament Championship Game.

It’s also where new USD men’s basketball coach Todd Lee served as lead assistant coach before being hired to replace Craig Smith this season.

The Jackrabbits are seeking their fourth straight trip to the Big Dance behind All-American candidate Mike Daum.

The game is a part of the new challenge series between the Summit League and Western Athletic Conference, in which schools will from each league will face each other each year.

SDSU will likely release their full schedule later this month or next.