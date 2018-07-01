SF Humane Society Kicks Off Feline Freedom with Kiddie Fun Fest Carnival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Many people spent their time out at the Sioux Falls Humane Society celebrating and enjoying the nice weather on July 1st. They held their second annual Kiddie Fun Fest Carnival. The free event offered everything from food to games and prizes, including a pie throwing booth. People could also take a tour and meet some of the animals. Organizers say while they wanted everyone to have fun they hoped while they were there, people would think about adopting in the future.

“Obviously as the city of Sioux Falls grows, so does the pet population and so we tend to have a lot of animals come in either as strays or surrenders and so it’s just really important for people to come up and know what we do,” said Allison Wyant, special events coordinator.

They say now is the time to adopt a cat as today also kicked off their Feline Freedom event which runs from July 1st-July 8th. During this time all cats will be $44. Many already have their vaccines and are spayed and neutered. All are waiting for their forever homes.