Streveler Hits First CFL Snag In Loss To Hamilton

USD Alum Struggles In Second Loss

HAMILTON, ONTARIO — Chris Streveler was bound to hit a snag in his CFL rookie season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

After two impressive outings to begin his career, that snag was named the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Though he didn’t throw any interceptions and did run for one of the Blue Bombers only touchdowns, Streveler was shut down by Hamilton’s defense during Winnipeg’s 31-17 loss on Friday night.

After throwing for more than 400 yards and six scores in his first two games, the USD alum managed only 146 yards and was sacked twice. He’ll look to bounce back next Saturday night when the Blue Bombers host the BC Lions.