Veterans Get Special Parking in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota company is making “Reserved For Veterans” parking signs for businesses.

Robert Lindsay of Midwest Striping in Yankton has started making the signs to let veterans park closer to businesses.

Lindsay is a sergeant in the South Dakota Army National Guard. He says he came up with the idea before his last deployment about two years ago. Lindsay says it’s a chance to provide a service for those who have served.

So far, a grocery store and a pizza restaurant have spots designated for veterans. Lindsay says two local archery complexes will also be getting signs.

Lindsay says he may create similar signage for spaces for emergency personnel, such as firefighters and police officers.