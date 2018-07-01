Water Fight in Lennox

LENNOX, SD- The Annual Volunteer Fire Department Water Fight took place early Saturday afternoon in Lennox.

This 20 year tradition pitches area fire fighters against each other in a little “friendly competition.” The main goal: use fire hoses to push a barrel to the opponent’s side by hosing it down.

There are 3 people on each team and who ever gets the barrel over the line first wins. Harrisburg and Lennox firefighters battled it out in the friendly game.

Firefighters say this water fight actually helps to bring people together. “Meeting other fire departments that we usually don’t work with on fires and stuff is serious. But this way is more relaxing. You know not all seriousness. We are out here having fun and getting to bond with them,” said Lennox Fire Fighter Aaron Sather.