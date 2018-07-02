Army Corps of Engineers to Double Water Release at Gavins Point Dam

OMAHA, Neb. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water released into the Missouri River from the river’s lower-most dam over the coming weeks. Releases from Gavins Point Dam, between Nebraska and South Dakota, will be stepped up over the next several days, reaching approximately 50,000 cubic feet per second by early to mid-July. That’s up from the 24,000 cubic feet per second set in mid-June.