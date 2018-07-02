Authorities identify woman killed in Custer Country crash

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a woman who was killed in a crash between a car and a fuel truck in Custer County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 73-year-old Lumeda Huber, of Edgemont, was killed in the accident that happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The patrol says she was in the wrong lane of U.S. Highway 16 when it was struck by the truck about 23 miles west of Custer.

Huber was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.