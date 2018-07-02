Great Plains Zoo Holds Naming Contest for Baby Alpacas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls has a couple new faces, but they still need names.

The zoo is holding their annual ‘Name the Baby Contest’ for their two new alpacas. Both are females from a farm just North of Sioux Falls.

The contest starts Monday and runs until July 23rd. You can submit your names at any of the Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls, or online at greatzoo.org.

The winner will also get to meet the two alpacas and get a three foot stuffed animal. The zoo’s Senior Director of Communications, Kylee Breems, says they are eager to see the results.

“we can’t wait to see some of the names that adults and children come up with for this year’s ‘Name the Baby’ contest,” said Breems.

The names will be announced at the zoo at the end of the month.