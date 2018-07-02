Lake Alvin Swimming Beach Closed Due to Unsafe Levels of Bacteria

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The swimming beach at Lake Alvin has been closed until further notice.

Routine testing of the water turned up unhealthy levels of bacteria. The water has been deemed not safe for swimming, however, fishing is still allowed.

The park supervisor says higher level of contaminants are usually registered in the water following heavy rainfall.

The water will continue to be tested, and the beach will reopen once the bacteria levels go down.