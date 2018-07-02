New Law Imposes Stricter Requirements for Service and Companion Animals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Many new laws kicked in over the weekend, one of which concerns our furry friends. A person can no longer purchase a valid companion or service animal certification from a someone they’ve never met. A patient has to receive verification from a licensed health care provider that says an animal is specially trained to help with a documented disability.

Deborah Ver Steeg and Belle, a golden retriever, are the best of pals. They do everything together. Belle is Deborah’s sixth service dog in the past 40 years.

“Belle is a big part of my life,” said Ver Steeg. “She goes everywhere that I go. We’ve been to been church, to the doctor’s office.”

Deborah has been blind for her entire life. However, landlords say tenants without disabilities were abusing the system. Landlords say this new law eliminates an old loophole.

“I like it because it takes the fake service animal out of the picture,” said Ver Steeg.

Tenants would take their everyday pets, purchase a certification online claiming their animal is a much-needed companion or service animal, and then avoid paying a pet security deposit or pet rental fee. That’s why the SD Multihousing Association initiated Senate Bill 119.

“The people have have a legitimate need for service and companion animals have their need diluted and uh, by the people that fraudulently present themselves,” said Paul Gourley from SDMHA.

The association says many people would register their animals after they already got caught having a pet on a property that they weren’t paying for.

“”People can bring horses, snakes, and other reptiles, pot belly pigs as service and companion animals and so we just want to try to curb the abuse,” said Gourley.

However, Belle is a true professional. Belle helps Deborah cross the street, avoid traffic, and navigate everyday life.

“They become a friend, a helper, and just an all-around wonderful partner to have in your life,” said Ver Steeg.

Now, if a person fraudulently claims to have a disability and need a service or companion animal for that disability, they can be evicted and ordered to pay up to $1,000 in damage fees.