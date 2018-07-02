New South Dakota Laws Now in Effect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – New laws passed during this year’s legislative session are now in effect, including measures on data breaches, ballot questions and craft beer.

The measures officially took effect over the weekend, on July 1st.

One new change requires notifying state residents within 60 days of a data breach discovery, with some exceptions. Another law requires ballot question signature-gatherers to give more information to the secretary of state.

South Dakota craft breweries will be able to produce more beer each year. Also, changes that voters approved in the June primary to the Marsy’s Law victims’ bill of rights are coming to police stations and prosecutors office.