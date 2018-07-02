Petersen is Hard to Catch in Track and Football

BRANDON, SD… Contrary to popular belief, Braiden Petersen proves that sometimes it’s good to be at the head of the line.

“All the way through elementary school I’d always been kind of quick. I wouldn’t say I was fast but I’d always be front of the line in gym class and stuff like that. And then as the year’s progressed I started lifting more and that’s when I truly became faster.” Brandon Valley Senior Braiden Petersen says.

That speed always made him a dynamic running back in football. But for a guy who is so fast, Braiden was late finding track.

“My junior year was my first year doing track, so it took some time to get used to. At first I just hated it because running all the time you’re just out of breath and I lost a lot of weight doing track too. But after a while, just competing, really I just fell in love with it. Helped me get faster and then led up to this senior year.” Petersen says.

And what a year it was at Brandon Valley.

During football season he set the Lynx single game rushing record with 340 yards, and finished the year with more than 2200 yards and 31 touchdowns.

On the track he’d become the fastest kid in South Dakota, winning state championships in the 100, 200, 400 and as an anchor in the 4×400 relay.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to get all four. I was just shooting for one state title and then I end getting all four because I rested up the day before and worked out hard before the week.” Braiden says.

Braiden heads to Augustana this fall for football and he hopes eventually track.

“It just feels great because you know no one is going to be able to catch up to you from behind and then it’s just clear sailing from there on out.” Petersen Says Of What It Feels Like To Break Away For Touchdowns.

Which could eventually put the Vikings at the head of the line in the NSIC.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.