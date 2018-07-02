Police Ask Residents to Comply with City Ordinance on Fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With the fourth of July coming this Wednesday, Sioux Falls police are reminding residents that most fireworks are illegal within city limits.

The city ordinance prohibits anything with an audible report, projectile, or launching component. Sparkles, snakes and other fireworks without an audible projectile are legal. Police can issue a $95 citation.

Police say they have received 53 fireworks calls through this past weekend alone.

Residents can purchase fireworks until Thursday, and can legally fire them until July 8th.