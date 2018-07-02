Police: Stolen Gun Used in Aggravated Assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three Sioux Falls men are behind bars after police say one of them used a stolen gun to threaten somebody.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday night at around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Rice Street. Police say a man was checking on someone vomiting out the side of a car before the sick man pulled out a gun.

Police later arrested the suspect, 20-year-old Kohr Abdulkadir, for aggravated assault. Police say that gun was reported stolen out of an unlocked car last month, which speaks to a growing trend in the area.

“Leaving guns in an unlocked car is not a safe thing. Leaving guns in any car is really not that safe. I understand that people do that and it’s a convenience thing. But you’ve gotta change your habits. We’re seeing too many of these stolen guns that are ending up being used in other crimes,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police also found 35 grams of marijuana in the apartment. They arrested 19-year-old Faisal Sheikh and 24-year-old Mohamed Sheikh for possession and intent to distribute.