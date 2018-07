Recently Passed Iowa Laws Now in Effect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kim Reynolds signed more than 170 bills after Iowa’s latest legislative session.

Most of those laws are now in effect. Among the changes, an extension to Iowa’s safe haven law, which allows newborn infants to be voluntarily surrendered for foster care placement.

Also, drivers approaching a stopped vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights are now expected to move over a lane.