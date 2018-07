Renner Sweeps Watertown in Legion Doubleheader

RENNER, SD… Renner Post 307 swept a legion doubleheader from Watertown Monday afternoon by scored of 3-2 and 12-2. Nick Hoekstra had 3 hits in the first game and Renner rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to win the nightcap 12-2. CJ Stukel had 3 hits including a 2-run double and Trey Rogers 3 RBI’s as the home team improved to 20-8 for the season.