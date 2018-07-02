Residents begin cleaning up after flooding in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Residents in the Des Moines area are cleaning up after deadly floods destroyed homes and submerged cars, and more damage could be revealed as the floodwaters recede.

Heavy rains over the weekend forced the evacuation of numerous homes and businesses in Des Moines and surrounding suburbs. Drake University broadcaster 66-year-old Larry Cotlar was killed when he was swept away by floods on Saturday.

Areas near Fourmile Creek in Des Moines and Walnut Creek in Clive were especially hard hit.

Water rushed into ground-floor apartments in parts of Des Moines ruining belongings. Fifty-eight-year-old Ellen James says she lost everything and had to stay in a shelter Sunday night.

In Clive, dozens of businesses and homes were also ravaged by floodwater.