Resilient Brown Leads Storm to United Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Storm QB Lorenzo Brown is playing his best football of the season at the right time. The veteran signal-caller didn’t have his best season last year when the Storm were de-throned by the Arizona Rattlers on their home field in the United Bowl. But they are back in the title game Saturday in Des Moines against the Iowa Barnstormers after winning the semi-final game at Arizonaq 69-68 in OT. And the Storm have rallied in each of the last three games for wins, giving them plenty of confidence moving forward. As for Brown, it’s his resiliency that head coach Kurtiss Riggs admires the most.