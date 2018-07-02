Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 25 Year Prison Term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for dealing large quantities of methamphetamine.

Thirty-eight-year-old Quadiri Ayodele, of Sioux Falls, was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, and violating release conditions stemming from a 2008 drug conviction.

Authorities say Ayodele led a drug ring that transported meth from Phoenix to South Dakota. Law enforcement found 100 grams of the drugs at a Sioux Falls motel room and Ayodele was later arrested in Nebraska after police found nearly 300 grams of meth in his backpack.

Ayodele pleaded guilty in January.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)