Stensland Family Farms Launches ‘I Pledge for Ice Cream’ Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – I scream, you scream, we all scream for……the Pledge of Allegiance! This morning, the Stensland Family Farms Ice Cream Shop store launched its first “I pledge for ice cream Campaign.”

Every Monday of July from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids under 12 can recite the Pledge of Allegiance and get a free soft-serve ice cream cone. It’s a nationwide campaign that started in 2010 and the purpose is to instill patriotism in kids.

The general manager Mark Stensland is very pleased with the turn-out on the store’s first day doing this. But that’s not the only thing he’s impressed with. “I’m surprised how many kids do know it. I know when I was younger I used to recite it every morning in school. But there’s a lot of kids that are coming and are able to recite it very, very well.”

If kids can say the Pledge correctly, they have a choice of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or a twist ice cream cone.