US holds talks on next steps with North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) – The State Department says a senior U.S. diplomat held talks with North Korea in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas over the weekend.

U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, led a delegation Sunday to Panmunjom, the border village in the DMZ, to discuss next steps on implementation of the joint declaration signed at the June 12 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The department said in a statement Monday: “Our goal remains the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK, as agreed to by Chairman Kim in Singapore.”

DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Sung Kim is a former U.S. envoy for North Korea and led policy negotiations with Pyongyang in advance of the summit.