Veteran Has Eager Message While Coping With PTSD and Fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakotans shoot off around 11 to 12 million dollars in fireworks a year, according to recent figures from the State Department of Revenue. That is a lot of flashing, sparkling and popping.

But not everyone enjoys the show, especially when it includes a lot of noise.

“Well in my case I go down in the basement or in the lower level in the family room and it’s not as loud,” says Ken Teunissen.

Ken Teunissen is describing the nights leading up to the 4th of July. Teunissen is a Vietnam War veteran diagnosed with PTSD. He says any loud pop especially fireworks put him in high alert.

“That was combat. Guns were going off and grenades were going off, so you were always high alert of very nervous,” says Teunissen.

The 69-year-old doesn’t mind going to the designated firework displays where he can see the flash and hear the noise. It’s the unexpected noises that haunt him.

“It’s the ones that set off a firework or a firecracker that you’re not aware off, and you don’t see it and you jump,” says Teunissen.

There are around 42,000 veterans in a 75 mile radius of Sioux Falls. Teunissen asks that you at least be mindful of neighbors because odds are there are numerous veterans on each block.

“We have veterans in the corner. We have veterans down the street we have veterans down that street, and there’s veterans down that street, so there’s veterans in and amongst the neighborhoods,” says Teunissen.

While the veteran spends his time in the basement he doesn’t want people to stop celebrating Independence Day.

“We shouldn’t hold it against everybody else just because we have the PTSD. Let’s adapt, and after a numerous amount of years you adjust to it,” says Teunissen.

PTSD may be a personal topic, so Teunissen says to look for flags or license plates indicating your neighbor is a veteran and simply ask them about fireworks.

Sioux Falls police are reminding folks that fireworks are illegal within city limits. City ordinance says anything that makes a loud noise or shoots into the air is not allowed. Police received more than 50 calls between Friday and Monday.