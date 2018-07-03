1 of 2 men shot outside Kansas school dies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – One of the two contract workers injured in a shooting outside a suburban Kansas City elementary school has died.

Overland Park, Kansas, police spokesman John Lacey says the victim died Tuesday afternoon, several hours after he and a co-worker were shot at Sunrise Point Elementary School. The second victim remains in critical condition. The names of the men have not been released.

The suspect was arrested at a home where authorities found a sport utility vehicle that was carjacked after the shooting. Formal charges have not been filed.

Police Chief Frank Donchez says the home belonged to the owner of the carjacked vehicle. He says it’s unclear what led the suspect to go to that home, describing it as “bizarre to say the least.”

No students were present when the shooting occurred.