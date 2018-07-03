Boy Dies In Accidental Pool Drowning

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A boy drowned Tuesday evening in an apartment complex pool in northern Sioux Falls.

Details are limited. A KDLT crew at the scene reports that first responders were at Turning Leaf Apartments just after 5:30 p.m. According to Sioux Falls police, when officers arrived to the outdoor pool in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus were attending to the boy who was not conscious or breathing. Police are not releasing his age at this time. He was taken to the hospital but could not be revived. Police say the incident appears to be an accident, but aren’t releasing any further information. The investigation is ongoing.