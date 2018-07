Brown Confident as Storm head to United Bowl

Brown Confident as Storm head to United Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm have won 2 of 3 games with the Iowa Barnstormers this season. And they are coming off a dramatic 69-68 OT win at Arizona in the IFL semi-finals. So it’s understandable that veteran QB Lorenzo Brown would feel confident heading into the United Bowl Saturday in Des Moines where he feels the only team that beat his is the Storm.