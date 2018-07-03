Celebrating 100 Years at West Lake Okoboji Resort

Fillenwarth family carries on tradition of hosting families to the Iowa Great Lakes region

In-between boat rides, time on the dock, fun places to dine, and the sounds of the season in West Lake Okoboji, it’s worth stopping to talk with the owners of Fillenwarth Beach. The resort has been in the Fillenwarth family for ten decades and the current caretakers are thrilled their guests keep coming back so that they may carry on the tradition. Learn more about how the resort came to be and click below for boating safety advice from one of those who knows the local waters best.