Community Group Hopes Third Time’s A Charm for Yankton Pool Replacement

YANKTON, S.D. – In the last 15 years, Yankton voters have twice rejected measures to replace the city’s aging Memorial Park Pool.

But now, a citizen-led organization is fundraising and ramping up support for a new outdoor aquatic center in the same space.

“We’re doing this for the community. Number one, this is a project that Yankton deserves, it’s time to update this facility and it’s a quality of life amenity that is big in our community too,” said Josh Svatos Chairman for Dive In Yankton. ”It’s what our community wanted to see from water slides to a lazy river to a competition pool, zero depth entry, splash pad.”

Getting the community on board is the first step.

“Right now we’re in fundraising mode,” said Kasi Haberman, marketing chair of Dive In Yankton. “We’re partnering with the city has already found some money in their budget to put towards this facility but then we’re also looking towards the local businesses in the community as well as individuals to help us bring that price tag down a little bit.

Some businesses are already buying in.

“The business community has figured out that employees today choose where they want to live and then figure out the job, and the more things we can do on the quality of life side, gives us a better chance of having good, quality employees,” says Ben Hanten, of Ben’s Brewing Co. His company has already chipped in $2,500 for the project.

Dive In Yankton hopes to raise at least $2 million towards the estimated $15 million project.

The rest will likely be fronted by taxpayers, putting the project to the decision of voters for the third time.

“But I feel it’s different this time,” said Svatos. “It’s a community project we’ve been out and about in the community we started this project over a year ago and our number one goal of this project has been community awareness.”

A GoFundMe page for the project can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/dive-in-yankton-aquatic-facility

More information on Dive In Yankton can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/diveinyankton/