Councilor Brings Forward Helping the Homeless Initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Councilor Theresa Stehly announced she wants to start an initiative to help the homeless.

Stehly says the goal is to give homeless people jobs. The inspiration comes from a program that started in Fort Worth, Texas.

She brought up the topic during open discussion at Tuesdays afternoon informational meeting.

While it’s only the beginning of the process, stehly is excited to start the conversation.

“What I’m hoping for right now just to get some dialogue because we have to look at the possibilities for our community. Is there some way that we can help people who are down and out get a foot hold,” says Councilor Stehly.

Stehly says she plans to meet with Mayor Tenhaken and the homeless coalition and see if this idea can be implemented in the city.