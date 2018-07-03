Critics concerned about power of initiative’s ethics panel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Opponents of a South Dakota ballot question that would create a new government ethics commission are raising concerns about the amount of power that would be given to the unelected panel.

South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry President David Owen said Tuesday that the group would help lead opposition to the ballot question. Voters will decide the ethics initiative in the November election.

Constitutional Amendment W would tighten campaign finance and lobbying restrictions, establish the independent ethics commission and prevent the Legislature from altering or rejecting laws approved by voters without returning to the ballot.

Owen says the ethics commission would have a “scope of power that’s kind of unbelievable.” Mitch Richter, a co-sponsor of the amendment, says it’s meant to put power back in the hands of the people.