Emergency Flooding in Southern Minnesota Impacts Fourth Of July Traditions

CURRIE, M.N. – Parts of Southern Minnesota are experiencing emergency flooding after receiving nine to 11 inches of rain on Tuesday morning. Now, the high tides are putting a damper on some highly anticipated Fourth of July traditions.

“I knew we were going to be in trouble,” said Janet Timmerman, the Murray County Museums Coordinator.

This isn’t a typical Fourth of July celebration in Murray County, a town knee-deep in water. Many people awoke to flooded basements and closed roads.

“We’re normally mowing this at this time of year,” said Timmerman. “There’s actually a hay crop that’s underneath all that water under here.”

Officials evacuated children attending bible camp on nearby Keeley Island on Tuesday afternoon as precaution. Next door, Currie, Minnesota received over seven inches of rain in just two hours.

“So we’re totally surrounded by moving water,” said Timmerman.

The Currie Street Dance, a Fourth of July favorite, has been cancelled.

It’s watering down the fun at the End-o-Line Railroad Park and Museum, too. They’re worried about young children falling in the water.

“We were going to have our big Fourth of July Open House so yeah, we’re all a little disappointed because we were all ready to dress up and play living history,” said Timmerman.

Although the rain seems relentless, Murray County says its grateful for all the support. Nearby Pipestone and Cottonwood counties are lending a hand.

“It was kind of a surprise to wake up to this morning,” said Christy Riley, the Murray County Community Relations Coordinator in Slayton. “We’re had a lot of flooding in the last week. The ground is totally saturated from our past emergencies.”

With watery roads, no travel is advised.

“A lot of townships roads [are] underwater,” said Riley. “So, just take extra time if you need to get somewhere.”

People are still hoping to set off fireworks.

Although there are no mandatory evacuations right now, Murray County officials say they have rescue boats available if anyone feels uncomfortable. Volunteers are also giving away free sandbags near highway 59.