Fit and Festive Fourth of July Desserts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – During the holiday it’s very easy to break our diets and forget about eating healthy.

Co-Owner of CPM Fitness Annie ‘Fit Chic’ Mello stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to show that you can have your favorite fourth of July desserts and be healthy.

The recipes to her fit and festive desserts are below:

Red White and Blue Cheesecake:

For the crust:

1 1/4 cups blanched almond flour

1/4 cup organic palm sugar

pinch of salt

1 tablespoon lemon zest

3 tablespoons unsalted grass Fed butter, melted and cooled

For the filling:

2 (8-ounce) packages greek or Vegan cream cheese

1/2 cup organic palm sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt

2 large eggs

For decoration:

Use Coconut Cool Whip or Non Dairy and Strawberries and Blueberries

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a round baking pan.

Prepare the crust. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together all the dry ingredients, then stir in the butter and mix until thoroughly combined.

Bake for 10 minutes or until very lightly browned. Remove from the oven and cool for at least 10 minutes while preparing the filling.

Using an electric hand mixer or large wooden spoon beat the cream cheese and sugar at medium speed until light and creamy. Add the vanilla and salt and beat until combined. Beat in the eggs on low, one at a time, and just until well incorporated.

Fill the batter over the crust and bake for 10 minutes or until the centers of the cheesecakes don’t jiggle when the pan is tapped. Open the oven door (at least 1 foot wide) and let the cheesecakes cool to room temperature – about 1 1/2 hours.

Chill for at least 2 hours before serving. Decorate with Whipped Cream and berries.

USA Flag Cake:

Ingredients

Brownies Batter:

1/2 cup grass-fed butter (melted)

1/2 cup dark cacao chocolate chips

1 scoop of chocolate or vanilla whey protein powder

1/2 cup of coconut palm sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

2 tbsp red liquid food color

1 cup coconut flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup of vanilla coconut creamer

Cream Cheese Frosting:

¾ cup coconut creamer

1 cup greek cream cheese (softened)

1/8 cup of honey

1/8 cup of maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Topping:

1 cup of blueberries

3 cups of sliced strawberries

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Use parchment paper & line a 9″x9″ baking pan.

Stir butter & chocolate in a medium saucepan over low heat until all is melted stir frequently and watch closely.

Remove from heat.

In a small bowl whisk in sugar & then eggs one at a time.

In a medium bowl combine flour, salt, protein, coconut creamer, vanilla, salt & food coloring.

Then add the eggs and melted chocolate. Beat on medium for 2 minutes or until ingredients are mixed thoroughly.

Transfer batter to prepared pan.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until brownies is baked and not gooey in the middle. ( I test mine by sticking a toothpick in the middle). Also if the edges are slightly crisp it should be ready.

Cool completely in pan on a rack.

To make frosting:

Whip coconut creamer until small peaks form.

In a separate bowl, whip cream cheese until smooth, then blend in honey, maple syrup, and vanilla

With a rubber scraper, blend whip cream into cream cheese mixture and spread on top of brownies.

Arrange Blueberries and Strawberries to resemble to the American Flag…

Enjoy!

American Flag Fruit Skewers:

12 wooden skewers

1 pound strawberries (halved)

6 ounces blueberries

3 bananas

Serving tray

Directions: Rinse and dry berries. Chop the stems off strawberries, then cut into halves from stem to point. Cut the point off strawberries and set aside. Slice bananas and set aside. Starting with the blueberries, skewer about six on top and alternate between two banana slices and one strawberry slice until you reach the end. Place on a platter and keep refrigerated until serving.