Huber Wins National Coach of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Baseball Coaches Association and Diamond Sports have named Augustana Baseball head coach Tim Huber the NCAA Division-II National Coach of the Year.

Huber becomes the first coach in Augustana baseball history and the fifth coach in Augustana Athletics history to be named National Coach of the Year. Augustana Men’s Basketball head coach Tom Billeter was the last Vikings coach to earn a National Coach of the Year honor, earning the NABC National Coach of the Year in 2015-16.

This announcement comes a day after the 2018 Division-II College World Series National Champion head coach was named the Central Region Coach of the Year.

“This is tremendous honor for coach Huber, for our institution and our community” Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said. “This award exemplifies his ability to guide and lead our outstanding student-athletes throughout their baseball careers. Tim’s leadership is an excellent representation of Augustana.”

The 2018 Augustana Baseball team won a program record 52 games, including a NSIC Tournament Championship, a Central Regional Tournament Championship to go along with their first Division-II College World Series National Championship in school history.

“Being named the National Coach of the Year is a tremendous and well-deserved honor for coach Huber,” Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. “His efforts to build this program the right way are being recognized and that is fantastic. His student-athletes excel in all areas we focus on at Augustana: in the classroom, in competition, and in the community.”

Other than the 52-9 overall record in 2018, 12 of Huber’s student-athletes were named Academic All-NSIC, seven were named All-NSIC, while Jacob Blank (Minnesota Twins), Tyler Mitzel (Miami Marlins), Zach Reeg (Texas Rangers) and Austin Orvis (Lake Erie Crushers) have been given the opportunity to play professional baseball.

“This award is a testament to all of our coaches and student-athletes on this year’s team,” coach Huber said. “We had a great run! I also want to recognize all of our former players and coaches who have helped build this program to the level that is today. Finally, a huge thanks to my wife Paula for allowing me to put in all the long hours it takes to make this possible.”

Coach Huber will be honored on Friday, Jan. 4 in the main clinic hall prior to the start of clinics at the 75th annual ABCA Convention, which is held Jan. 3-6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.