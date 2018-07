Meyer’s Canaries Came Back to SF to Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canaries are playing better baseball recently, but a 16-25 record isn’t what manager Mike Meyer expected at this point in the season. All of his key guys came back to Sioux Falls to bring a winner to the city. Chris Jacobs and Burt Reynolds have both been released and the team has changed its approach to more of a small ball team.