Nine Tornadoes Touched Down Officials Confirm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes that ripped through South Dakota and Montana last week snapped trees, destroyed outbuildings and swept up a 5-ton tractor that has yet to be found.

The Rapid City Journal reports the weather service released an initial survey of the damage from the tornadoes Monday. The agency says five tornadoes hit Harding County, South Dakota and another four touched down in Carter County, Montana on Thursday evening.

The first tornado struck at around 8:20 p.m. and the last one about an hour later. The weather service says the first tornadoes caused the most damage.

The agency plans to continue surveying damage on Tuesday.