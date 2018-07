SF East Sweeps Harrisburg in Legion Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Austin Ryhland struck out 6 and had a 2-run double as SF East beat Harrisburg 4-2 at Harmodon Park Tuesday night. Anthony Lanier had 7 K’s for Harrisburg. Matt Hedeen had the game-winning 2-run double in the 6th inning to break a 2-2 tie. East won the nightcap 15-5.