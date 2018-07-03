Sioux Falls Animal Control Offers 4th of July Safety Tips for Pets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fireworks bring families and friends together, including pets. Officials are offering safety tips to keep in mind this holiday.

Sioux Falls Animal Control says over the past year, they have noticed an increase of stray animals and runaways. The most common reason why pets run away is because certain settings can be overwhelming, like big parties or hearing explosions.

If you want your furry friends to be a part of the festivities, then animal control says its important to keep a couple of things in mind.

“Make sure that they are leashed, they have their collar on or some sort of a harness. But they should also be wearing some sort of identification,” said Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong.

If possible, Animal Control also suggests pets stay at home in the air conditioning. They also indicated that owners should leave the television on so it can help distract pets from loud fireworks.