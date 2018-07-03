Sioux Falls Council Reaches Agreement on Public Input Final Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When and how people give general public input at city council meetings have been hot topics for weeks.

Tuesday night the council reached a final agreement. After several proposals and hours of public input on the matter, the council passed the ‘Councilors Compromise’ 7-0.

Councilor Theresa Stehly had an amendment that allows the public to use photos during their three minutes at the podium. That time is down from five minutes under this new ordinance, and the entire public input portion of the meeting can’t exceed a half hour.

“The point was to have a conversation about how it was carried out, and how can we maybe sharpen it up and make it better, and that’s what we’ve done. I’m appreciative of everybody for their efforts to again compromise; again I think that shows some good leadership and good government,” says Councilor Marshall Selberg.

The new public input rules go into effect in august.