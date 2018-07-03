South Dakota’s Biggest Firework Show in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The city of Watertown will once again host the largest fireworks display in the state of South Dakota.

The pyrotechnic spectacle takes place July 3 among the backdrop of the stunning Redlin Art Center.

Lew’s Fireworks Inc., a third generation family fireworks company with roots in Watertown dating back to over 60 years, will execute the 23 minute synchronized, pyro-musical extravaganza.

“The city of Watertown has been amazing in coordinating this event to ensure a fun, safe environment. We are expecting record breaking attendance this year, and the display is one that South Dakotans and visitors will not want to miss,” said lead pyrotechnician Derek Miller.

The show will feature many new and exciting, never seen effects to enhance spectator enjoyment and pay tribute to the freedoms we all cherish.