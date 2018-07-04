Brown County Fatal Crash

One Dead, Two Injured

ABERDEEN, S.D. – An 86-year-old Aberdeen man has died from injuries sustained in a June 23, 2018 crash west of Aberdeen.

A 1999 Chevrolet Blazer was southbound on 385th Avenue when it stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway 12. The vehicle then proceeded across the westbound lanes of U.S. 12, colliding with a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Herman Pfeiffer, who was driving the Blazer, sustained life-threatening injuries. He died on Tuesday, July 3.

Both occupants of the Silverado suffered minor injuries. The driver was 36-year-old Lisa Brown and the passenger was 18-year-old Triston Brown. Both are from Aberdeen.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts. No charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.