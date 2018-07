Fiala knows wins will help Canaries to get promoted

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Sioux Falls native Patrick Fiala is having fun playing for his hometown team. He improved his average to .287 with a 3-run HR in Tuesday’s win at Kansas City in the Birds 14-1 win. But just like his teammates, Fiala wants to play affiliated ball. And he knows that the success of his team will play a big role in attracting the attention of major league scouts.