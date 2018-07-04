Five Killed in Head-On Crash Near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. – Five people died and another person was seriously injured early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash east of Yankton.

Names are not being released pending notification of families.

A Yankton city police officer was attempting to stop a 1996 Acura Integra which was traveling east on South Dakota Highway 50. The Integra shut off its headlights and crossed onto the westbound lanes where it collided with a westbound 2010 Nissan Sentra.

Both occupants of the Acura Integra were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Three of the four occupants of the Nissan Sentra also died in the crash. The fourth occupant, a 12-year-old female, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown how many of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.