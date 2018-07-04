Holiday Flooding Takes a Bite out Of Small Businesses

SLAYTON, S.D. – Flooding in Minnesota just keeps coming. Hundreds of volunteers are helping to distribute sandbags to those in need. While the community is coming together, flooding is still taking a big bite out of small businesses that rely on the Fourth of July.

“It’s not going to be the Fourth of July we usually have,” said Susan Carlson from Key Largo in Slayton.

The lake and the Fourth of July always seem like a winning combination, and what better place than the land of 10,000 lakes.

Fourth of July is typically the busiest day of the year for Key Largo. The popular bar often serves 1,000 people over the holiday.

“When there’s nobody here it’s kind of tough to make any money,” said Kevin Carlson from Key Largo.

The back patio is usually full on the Fourth, filled with hundreds of people dancing and enjoying the sunshine. However, it’s a different site this year due to flooding. The tables are empty. More rain is on the way.

“Amazing – just something you’ve never seen before,” said Patti Slagel of Marshall. “I mean you look around and the water is so high. The water is going over the road.”

Lake Shetek is usually decorated with boats on the Fourth of July. Now, they’re a no-go until the water levels go down.

“The lake is just always full, and – nothing,” said Kathy Marlow. “It’s just very sad to see.”



Key Largo usually offers boat rides to their customers. When you head down these steps, you can’t even see the dock. They haven’t been able to take the boat for a spin in two weeks.

“The docks are underwater so we just haven’t been able to have the business we’re usually used to,” said Kevin Carlson.

However, the Carlson family says they feel grateful that no one has been hurt during this extreme flooding.

Murray County officials say they’ll start assessing the property damage on. Additionally, fireworks in nearby Currie have been postponed until Saturday.