Knee-High by the 4th of July? South Dakota’s Corn Crop in Good Condition

MADISON, S.D. – The age old saying is “Knee-high by the Fourth of July.” On this Independence Day, how is South Dakota’s corn crop measuring up?

“Honestly, more lately, it’s if you’re not at least waist high you’re slow,” said Justin Minnaert, who farms near Madison. “Years like this when we’ve had plenty of moisture and we’ve had a lot of heat now we’re head-high. Which is not quite normal either, but I guess we’ll take it when we can!”

Minnaert has been farming since he was about knee-high. He says he likes the challenge each new growing season brings.

“I would say it’s probably been one of our most stressful springs.”

From a late blizzard to heavy rains, Minnaert planted about ten days late.

“So I’d say we are fortunate. We’ve got wet areas, but I think for every acre that we’re going to drown out we got a couple more that are going to reach their max potential at this point, so we’re very thankful for what we have,” he said.

Minnaert’s head-high corn crop is about on-par with the rest of South Dakota.

The July 2nd USDA crop update shows state corn condition is rated 14% excellent, 51% good, 28% fair, 4% poor and 3% very poor.

A 24-hour spray-paint test shows Minnaert’s stalks are growing higher by the day.

“There was an inch and a half; we had maybe close to two inches of growth in the top part of the leaf.”

As for “knee-high by Fourth of July,” Minnaert agreed the saying is outdated.

Recent advancements in agriculture have corn growing taller and faster than before.

But Minnaert is not so sure about the alternative saying, claiming Fourth of July corn should be about as high as an elephant’s eye.

“I don’t know, elephants are pretty tall and I don’t know if I want our corn quite that tall, that’s a lot of residue to manage!”