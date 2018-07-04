Rain Cancels, Moves Multiple Fireworks Shows

Several fireworks shows were canceled or postponed because of the weather.

Organizers posted on social media to spread the word. The Sioux Falls Jaycees announced on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that the event was canceled, citing safety reasons because of the weather. They tell KDLT News the fireworks show won’t be rescheduled due to a lack of volunteers. They ended a post around 9 p.m. Wednesday by saying “See you all next year!”

In Harrisburg, Yankton and Vermillion, their shows have been postponed till Thursday night, July 5.