Wired Wednesday: Use of Technology In Fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With the fourth of July being today, many of you will be lighting off firework.

Through advancements in technology purchasing your fireworks is getting easier and easier, and lighting them is becoming more safe. Will Bushee, who’s the Vice President of a data mining company ‘Bright Planet‘, co-founder of Code Boot Camp of South Dakota and the Author of Wired For Coding, stopped by the KDLT studio with more.

For more information on Fire Bro’s, click here.

For more information on FireFly, click here.